Morgan Freeman & Ruby Rose Lead Cast In Action-Thriller ‘Vanquish’, Capstone Launches Pic Currently Shooting In Mississippi — Toronto

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman and The Meg and Batwoman star Ruby Rose are leading cast in George Gallo’s (The Comeback Trail) action-thriller Vanquish, which is currently filming on location in Biloxi, Mississippi.

In the movie, Freeman plays a retired police commissioner who blackmails his caretaker (Ruby Rose) by kidnapping her daughter, forcing her into helping him double cross his team of dirty detectives in an attempt to clean up the city.

Bad Boys and Midnight Run writer Gallo is directing from a screenplay he wrote alongside Samuel Bartlett from Bartlett’s original story. Capstone’s Blue Box International banner is launching world sales this week during the Toronto Film Festival.

The film, previously known as The Longest Night, is produced by March On Productions’ Richard Salvatore and David E Ornston, and Chassy Media’s Nate Adams. Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Group is co-financing alongside Gary Leff’s Southland Equity. Mercuri and Leff will serve as executive producers.

Supporting cast includes Nick Vallelonga, Miles Doleac, Patrick Muldoon, Juju Journey Brener and Julie Lott.

“With the state of the COVID world, we set out to make a contained thriller that could be made with the new protocols and wound up creating a non-stop action thriller with two amazing actors that are bringing our characters to life in a way we never had dreamed was possible,“ said Salvatore.

“As Indie filmmakers for the last 25 years, we thought we’ve faced every obstacle we could. But as seems to be the case…there is always a new challenge. COVID has made us rethink every aspect of our shoot. What has remained intact is a great cast, director and crew all co-operating as a team to make this terrific film,” commented Ornston.

“I have always wanted to do a tight and stylish action thriller. This is going to be a real fun ride and with performances by Morgan Freeman and Ruby Rose, the film is elevated to a higher level,” added Gallo.