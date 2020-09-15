Broadway’s Roundabout Theatre Names Miranda Haymon As Resident Director

Broadway’s Roundabout Theatre Company has named Miranda Haymon as Resident Director, making the company’s resources available to develop their own work and to contribute to the overall artistic goals of Roundabout.

Haymon joined Roundabout as a Directing Fellow in 2017, later becoming an Associate Artist. More recently they created and oversaw Roundabout’s Directors Group, and developed Dave Harris’ new play Exception to the Rule (postponed by COVID 19 to Roundabout’s 2021 lineup).

Artistic Director and CEO Todd Haimes said in a statement, “Miranda has proven to be a leader in various artistic roles in the theater and this appointment is the natural evolution of our continued investment in them.”

Also announced by Roundabout today was the naming of current Directing Fellow Cristina Angeles as an Associate Artist, a group of artists who develop work at Roundabout and contribute artistic insight into planning. Angeles most recently Assistant Directed both A Soldier’s Play and 72 Miles to Go.…

Roundabout presents works on its five stages including Broadway’s American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway’s Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre. Productions slated for 2021 include the Tony Kushner-Jeanine Tesori musical Caroline, or Change, the New York premiere of Noah Haidle’s Birthday Candles starring Debra Messing and the Broadway debut of Alice Childress’ 1955 play Trouble in Mind, to directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.