Ronald “Khalis” Bell Dies: Kool & The Gang Co-Founder And ‘Celebration’ Songwriter Was 68

Ronald Bell wrote and composed some of the group’s biggest songs, including the wedding staple and U.S. No. 1 hit “Celebration,” as well as “Cherish” and “Jungle Boogie.” The latter was featured in the opening credits of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction and on its multiplatinum soundtrack.

He also penned “Summer Madness,” which was used in several films including Rocky and Baby Boy and in a Nike shoe commercial featuring LeBron James.

The band racked up a dozen top 10 singles in the U.S., eight of which went gold including “Ladies Night,” “Too Hot,” “Get Down on It,” “Joanna” and “Cherish.” The latter two peaked at No. 2.

The group also had four platinum and eight gold albums, though only 1980’s Celebrate! made the top 10. Its biggest seller was 1983’s Emergency, which went double platinum but peaked at No. 13.

Overall, Kool & the Gang won two Grammys, seven American Music Awards, and was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They sold 7.5 million albums in the U.S. and more than 70 million worldwide. The group also opened for Van Halen on its 2012 tour with original singer David Lee Roth.

Information on survivors and memorial plans was not immediately available.