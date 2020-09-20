Ron Cephas Jones & Jasmine Cephas Jones Become First Father-Daughter Emmy Winners In Academy History: “My Heart Just Explodes”

On Saturday night Ron Cephas Jones took home a second Emmy for his guest turn in NBC mega-hit This is Us, and it’s been a family affair, since Jones’ daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones also won an Emmy Thursday night, for her work on Quibi’s #FreeRayshawn, making them the first ever father-daughter winners in Emmy history.

Speaking in the virtual backstage press room, Ron Cephas Jones said, “As a parent that’s the most fulfilling that I could ever feel at the moment. Winning another Emmy is the icing on the cake, but to see my daughter progress and move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy is beyond words and I tear up every time I think about it to be honest with you. To see my daughter become healthy and happy, that’s a parent’s dream.”

He added, “We always focused on the work ever since she was a little girl, and coming from the theater it’s always been about trying to do good work…when you do what you want to do and you’re happy and you’re healthy that’s the win in itself… When we found out she was nominated, I was expressing to her that’s the win in itself when your work gets acknowledged and the win itself is the icing on the cake that keeps you humble and keeps you hungry.”

Having won previously for This Is Us in 2018, Jones has been nominated four times for the role of William Hill in Dan Fogelman’s multi-generational drama, which follows the Pearson family through the present day, and in flashbacks and flash forwards. “It’s the first role that I’ve had a professional actor in television in a series where I’ve actually had a long part so I was able to find all these beautiful layers in the character over several seasons. It gave me the opportunity to finally show the level of work I’m capable of doing.”

He added he was developing some projects with Jasmine too. “Hopefully where will be things to come as well as some collaborations with my daughter.”