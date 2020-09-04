Ron Burkle Makes Big Investment In APA

A major shakeup is in the works at APA, the boutique talent agency. A Zoom call is in the offing soon to explain to staff, we hear.

Investor Ron Burkle’s investment firm The Yucaipa Companies has made a major non-equity investment in APA, one of the largest diversified talent agencies in the industry with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, Toronto and London.

While specific financials are being kept under wraps, Burkle’s Yucaipa Companies will provide a non-equity financial investment in the privately owned APA to support the continued growth of the agency’s core business of talent representation.

“With so much uncertainty in the entertainment industry, we’re very pleased to be collaborating with a person and a company so in sync with our vision for the future of our business,” commented Jim Gosnell, President and CEO of APA. “Ron Burkle and Yucaipa share our philosophy for disciplined growth, and are 100% behind our strategy to expand upon our core business across all media platforms.”

Founded by Ron Burkle in 1986, The Yucaipa Companies is a premiere investment firm that has established a record of fostering economic value through the growth and responsible development of companies.

Sister publication Variety was first up with it.