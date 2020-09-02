Filmmaker Robert Schwartzman Launches Indie-Focused Distribution Platform Altavod

The new distribution platform Altavod is about to give filmmakers — especially independent filmmakers — more control of their work.

With Utopia founder and filmmaker Robert Schwartzman and Cole Harper founded the new platform launches which launches today. Altavod provides distributors and independent filmmakers with full control to upload, manage and distribute their movies directly to consumers.

In addition, the platform provides transparent back-end data and analytics around consumer engagement to allow filmmakers to have real-time access to page impressions, sales and conversions related to their campaign — which is a first for a platform of its kind.

“Altavod was created to give filmmakers better opportunities for self-distribution,” said Schwartzman. “With Altavod, filmmakers have full control over rental and purchase pricing, release dates, location availability and creative marketing aspects. We are excited to introduce this service to the filmmaking community, especially during a time when digital consumer engagement is at an all-time high.”

Altavod offers a sales split where 91% of sales going to the filmmaker. This is in addition to zero onboarding or hosting fees for the first year. Filmmakers can post creative assets, marketing materials, press coverage and more onto their individual Altavod page, where they also have the ability to incentivize users via newsletters and campaign promotions.

Since launching its beta version in April, there is a growing list of partners who have boarded the Altavod train including Utopia, Shout! Factory, ICM Partners, Roadside Attractions, Freestyle Digital Media, Vidiots and more. Most recently, Greenwich Entertainment joined the service with their latest theatrical documentaries Creem: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine and Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.

Other films that have found success on Altavod include the Stephen Curry executive-produced documentary Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story, Hal Needham’s 1986 4K restoration of the cult-classic Rad, Passion River’s timely documentary American Trial, the Sundance documentary Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, among others.