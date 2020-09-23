Tony Award-Winning ‘Tootsie’ Writer Robert Horn Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Horn, the Tony Award-winning book writer of the Broadway musical Tootsie, has signed with Verve for representation in all areas.

Horn, who began his career as a writer for TV’s Designing Women and Living Single before going on to create CBS’ High Society and FX’s Partners, currently is writing the stage musical adaptation of Hercules for Disney Theatricals, and the film adaptation of 13: The Musical for Netflix.

And last November, Deadline reported that Horn and and Tootsie director Scott Ellis were collaborating on a Fox multi-camera comedy project called Football Book Club inspired by the experiences of former New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell. The Mitchell-inspired character is a pro wide received sidelined by injury who joins an all-female Southern book club.

Also coming up for Horn is an original musical comedy featuring music and lyrics by country stars Brandy Clark and two-time Grammy winner Shane McAnally.

In addition to his TV series and stage credits, Horn wrote the screenplays for the Disney Channel Original Movies The Suite Life Movie, Teen Beach, Teen Beach 2 and Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure, and the 2001 Charlie Sheen comedy Good Advice.

Horn continues to be repped by A.B. Fischer at Literate and attorney Ryan Nord.