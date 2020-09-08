Robert De Niro, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, John Malkovich To Star In Randall Emmett-Directed ‘Wash Me In The River’

EXCLUSIVE: Robert De Niro, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker and John Malkovich are set to star in Wash Me in the River, a drama that will mark the second directorial outing of Randall Emmett. Emmett, who just restarted production on Midnight in the Switchgrass after halting five days in because of the pandemic last March, has a week left to go. He will begin production on Wash Me in the River November 9 in Georgia and Puerto Rico.

The Wash Me in the River package becomes a hot title in the Toronto Film Festival marketplace. An action-thriller in the vein of No Country for Old Men, the Adam Taylor Barker script focuses on a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance’s death. Two cops are hot on his trail.

Emmett Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Music sensation Quavo from Migos is in discussions to join the cast as Coyote with additional casting is underway.

Emmett/Furla’s Emmett, George Furla, and Tim Sullivan will produce. Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo, and Lydia Hull are the executive producers. CAA Media Financing is handling domestic sales.

On landing De Niro, Emmett said, “I couldn’t be more excited to work with Bob again after many collaborations, including The Irishman as a producer. I’m so grateful that he is supporting me as a filmmaker now. Colson was always my first choice to play the lead in the movie and John has been an icon of mine since childhood. Having them both attached with Bob is a dream come true.”

De Niro is repped by CAA, Baker is repped by Paradigm and Ashleigh Veverka, and Malkovich is repped by WME.

Along with completing Midnight in the Switchgrass, Emmett/Furla recently released the Bruce Willis-starrer Hard Kill through Vertical Entertainment. Hair of the Dog starring Gerard Butler is currently in pre-production to shoot at the end of the year.