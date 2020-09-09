Rob Morgan Set To Co-Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay And Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’

EXCLUSIVE: After playing Magic Johnson’s father for Adam McKay in his upcoming HBO Los Angeles Lakers series, Rob Morgan is now ready to join McKay’s next feature film as the veteran actor is set to join Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. McKay will write, direct and co-produce along with Kevin Messick under McKay’s Hyperobject Industries Banner.

The film follows two low-level astronomers who embark on media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy planet Earth.

“I had the pleasure of working with Rob Morgan on our HBO Lakers show and instantly knew he was someone I had to work with again,” McKay said. “Rob’s got a presence that’s both commanding as hell yet down to earth. Thrilled he agreed to do ‘Don’t Look Up’ with us.”

On the film front, he was most recently seen in Apple+ Greyhound, Universal’s The Photograph and Warner Bros. Just Mercy.

He also has strong ties to Netflix starting with his breakout role in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated Mudbound as well as the upcoming untitled Graham King project that also stars Sandra Bullock. He also has the Lee Daniels pic The United States vs. Billie Holiday coming up.

He is repped by CAA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and attorney Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham.