Roadside Attractions Acquires Coming-Of-Age Romance ‘Finding You’

EXCLUSIVE: Roadside Attractions has acquired U.S. theatrical distribution rights to Finding You based on the book There You’ll Find Me by Jenny B. Jones. The movie comes from Red Sky Studios, Nook Lane Entertainment and MK1 Studios and will be released in theaters nationwide on January 29, 2021. Deadline also has an exclusive image from the film which can be seen above.

Written and directed by Brian Baugh (The World We Make, I’m Not Ashamed), Finding You is a coming-of-age romantic drama following Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid). After she has an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory, she travels to an Irish coastal village to begin her semester studying abroad. While there, she runs into the dreamy — but gregarious — movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is there to film another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. The two form an unlikely romantic relationship and Beckett goes on a journey of discovery for Finley that transforms her heart, her music, and her outlook on life. In turn, Finley emboldens Beckett to reach beyond his teen-idol image and pursue his true passion. However, when forces surrounding Beckett’s stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.

“We are thrilled to be working with Red Sky Studios and to be back in business with Nook Lane and Ken Carpenter to bring Finding You to North American audiences,” said Roadside Attractions founders and Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. “With its universal themes of romance, self-discovery and overcoming loss, it’s a moving and entertaining drama that audiences of all ages will enjoy. And its talented young cast and stunning Irish-seaside setting will make it a wonderful, engaging theatrical experience.”

The film also stars Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Judith Hoag, Tom Everett Scott and Oscar winner Vanessa Redgrave. Producers are Ken Carpenter, Julie Ryan, Stephen Preston and Brian Baugh, Executive producers are Mike Roman and Julian Reid. The film was shot exclusively in Ireland, in and around Dublin, Claire, Offaly and Kildare. This acquisition reteams Nook Lane Entertainment’s Ken Carpenter and leading independent distributor Roadside Attractions, who previously partnered on the release of the inspirational sports drama Run the Race.

Howard Cohen and attorney Greg Bernstein negotiated on behalf of Roadside Attractions. Mike Roman, Ken Carpenter and Elsa Ramo negotiated on behalf of Red Sky Studios and Nook Lane Entertainment.