‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Begins Production In Vancouver

Riverdale is officially back in production in Vancouver. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a photo Sunday night on Instagram with cast members Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse and Drew Ray Tanner.

“After fourteen days of quarantining 🇨🇦 and months of prep, #Riverdale Season 5 starts shooting tomorrow. Spent the night in the bubble, reminiscing with these lovely people and celebrating @lilireinhart 24th birthday 🎂 How time flies. Looking forward to seeing the rest of the gang this week. Here we go…🚀,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote. See the post below.

Deadline previously reported the series was slated to begin production on September 14.

By the end of September, Riverdale producer Warner Bros. TV is expected to have almost 20 series back in production.

The Riverdale cast gathered for the first (virtual) table read for season 5 last week.

Riverdale shut down production in mid-March in the middle of the fourth season, which was cut short due to the pandemic. The cast and crew are operating under strict COVID-19 safety guidelines established by officials in British Columbia. According to the measures outlined, stars must self-isolate for two weeks before filming, cast and crew must maintain a proper social distance from each other and PPE must be worn when other preventative steps are not possible.

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch star in the CW series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions.