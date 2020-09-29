‘Riverdale’: Erinn Westbrook Joins Season 5 Cast As New Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: There soon will be a new face in Riverdale. Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) has joined the cast of the CW’s Riverdale as a new series regular for the upcoming fifth season.

Westbrook will play Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate, who has come to Riverdale to take over Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive.

Riverdale resumed production September 14 in Vancouver amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines. The series shut down production in mid-March in the middle of the fourth season, which was cut short due to the pandemic.

KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Madelaine Petsch star in the CW series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions.

Westbrook can currently be seen in a recurring role on the Fox series The Resident. She previously portrayed Magnolia on both seasons of Netflix’ Insatiable. Westbrook recently completed a run in New York of Clueless The Musical and appeared on Awkward and Glee. She also recurred on Jane the Virgin for the CW. She’s repped by APA, Treadwell Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.