Rick Riordan Developing Feature Adaptations Of ‘The Kane Chronicles’ At Netflix

Rick Riordan, who is best known for creating the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, took to social media to unveil that he is developing feature adaptations of his The Kane Chronicles series at Netflix.

Riordan excitedly revealed the news on his Twitter and Instagram accounts as well as his website. “We have been working on this deal since last October, about the same time we started working on Percy, and I’m so glad I can now announce it!” he wrote. “That’s all I can say for the moment, but stay tuned.”

In The Kane Chronicles, Riordan takes audiences on another journey of mythology as the book series explores Egyptian gods in the modern world through the eyes of the Sadie and Carter Kane. The first of the three books in the series is The Red Pyramid, which was published in 2010. This was followed by The Throne of Fire and The Serpent’s Shadow. The series is set in the same universe as Riordan’s Camp Half-Blood Chronicles and Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard.

This is not the first streaming project Riordan is developing. In May, Riordan and his wife Becky announced that they were developing a Percy Jackson series at Disney+. The news came after months of speculation and a week after Becky Riordan initiated a #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson fan Twitter campaign, hinting at the adaptation. 20th Century Fox adapted the first two books of his Percy Jackson series as part of a series of films. The first film, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), was directed by Chris Columbus and the second was Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters directed by Thor Freudenthal. Riordan has gone on record to say that he wasn’t too fond of the movies.

Watch his announcement about The Kane Chronicles below.