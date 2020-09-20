Click to Skip Ad
‘Rick and Morty’ Wins Second Best Animated Program Emmy

Rick And Morty
Adult Swim

Rick and Morty took home its second outstanding animated program Emmy on Saturday. The Adult Swim comedy first won the Emmy in 2018.

Upon receiving the honor virtually from Wanda Sykes at the Creative Arts Emmys, co-creator Dan Harmon, in a pre-taped speech thanked everyone on the Rick and Morty team, from its stars to its writing and editing team.

About an unruly scientist grandfather Rick’ s adventure with his grandson Morty, Rick and Morty, created by Harmon and Justin Roiland, bested The Simpsons, Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers and BoJack Horseman. 

Netflix’s BoJack Horseman came to a close with its sixth and final season earlier this year. Despite having received nominations for the top animated program category for the last two consecutive years, the Will Arnett dark comedy comes to an end without an Emmy win.

Rick and Morty received the honor for its fourth season’s “The Vat of Acid Episode.”

 

 

