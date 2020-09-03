HanWay, Tea Shop & Riverstone Team On Genre Pic ‘A Banquet’ With ‘Resident Evil’ Actress Sienna Guillory

EXCLUSIVE: HanWay, 47 Meters Down outfit The Tea Shop and Riverstone Pictures (Wind River) are among the team on UK genre pic A Banquet, which will star Resident Evil franchise actress Sienna Guillory.

Recently wrapped in London, the psychological horror also stars Jessica Alexander (Get Even), Ruby Stokes (Rocks) and Lindsay Duncan (Private Lives).

Ruth Paxton’s directorial debut follows widowed mother Holly who is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists that her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Above is a first look at the film.

Written by AFI alumnus Justin Bull, the film was shot on location in London during July and August amid strict on-set Covid protocols. HanWay has world rights and will introduce the project to buyers this fall.

Related Story Lily James To Star In Bank Robber Tale 'Peggy Jo' - Cannes

Producers are Leonora Darby, Mark Lane and James Harris for Tea Shop Productions, Nik Bower for Riverstone Pictures and Laure Vaysse (Tell It to the Bees) for REP Productions 8, which also financed.

Deepak Nayar of Motion Picture Capital serves as executive producer, alongside Jeremy Baxter of Riverstone Pictures and Patrick Fischer and Richard Kondal of Creativity Capital.

Producer Leonora Darby commented: “I can still remember the first read of Justin’s script. His nuanced feel for character and wholly original take on the genre blew us away. Attaching Ruth was kismet, her talent is undeniable, and it’s been a pleasure to see her realise her vision. Whilst the circumstances in which we have worked have certainly been challenging, it’s been overwhelming and at times emotional, to witness the degree of tireless passion and dedication displayed by our team in order to bring A Banquet to life.”

Gabrielle Stewart, HanWay Films MD, said: “We are thrilled to work with the brilliant team of filmmakers and financiers who rolled up their sleeves to make A Banquet this summer. We all knew they had a fantastic film to make and we really look forward to introducing this strong genre project to buyers.

Riverstone’s projects in development include Gerard Butler action film The Plane and Olivia Wilde sports biopic Perfect.