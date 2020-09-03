‘Reno 911!’ Renewed For Season 2 By Quibi – Watch The Promo

Picture this: You’re in the Biggest Little City in the World. There’s trouble. You need help. Who ya gonna call?

Quibi.

The shortform digital service has ordered up a second season of its Emmy-nominated comedy Reno 911! revival, which reunites the original cast and debuted in early May. The second batch of Season 1’s 25 episodes bowed last week. Watch an announcement promo above.

Quibi

Reno 911! lets viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they lay down the law and put it all on the line. The camera doesn’t blink — and when danger is near, the Reno Sheriff’s Department will be nearer.

The core original cast of the mockumentary series, which ran for six seasons from 2003-09 on Comedy Central, returned for duty on the Quibi revival. Also returning for the new season are Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio and Mary Birdsong.

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations

“We are thrilled about the pickup, but we’re even more thrilled about getting to leave our living rooms for the first time in five months,” series co-creators Lennon, Ben Garant and Kenney-Silver said in a joint statement.

Reno 911! is vying for Emmys this month in two categories: Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for Kenney-Silver.