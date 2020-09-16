Click to Skip Ad
New York Stage Alliance Launches COVID Relief Fund For Small Theaters

A coronavirus relief fund for New York City’s small theaters was launched today by The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, the arts service organization dedicated to supporting nonprofit theaters.

The Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres, seeded by a gift by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, is designed for small stage venues based in or primarily produce in New York City with annual budgets under $250,000. The fund’s unrestricted grants will range from $2,500 to $5,000.

The announcement was made today by A.R.T./New York’s Interim Executive Director Risa Shoup. In a statement, the organization said, “The Relief Fund will support a vibrant mix of theaters working with diverse aesthetics and serving a wide range of cultural communities across New York City, and companies that are impacting the field in New York City and who have had limited access to relief funding and financial support.”

Applications for the Relief Fund for NYC Small Theatres open online today and will be reviewed and scored on a rolling basis. The first deadline is Monday October 5 at 5pm ET; the second deadline is Monday October 19 at 5pm ET; the final deadline is Monday November 9 at 5pm ET. All applicants will be notified of funding decisions by November 24.

