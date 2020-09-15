‘Watchmen’, ‘GLOW’, ‘Killing Eve’, ‘Big Little Lies’ And More Earn ReFrame Stamp Of Gender-Balanced Hiring

ReFrame has unveiled the TV and streaming shows from the 2019-2020 season that have earned the coveted ReFrame Stamp. The shows on the list have demonstrated success in gender-balanced hiring based on an in-depth analysis of IMDbPro data on the 100 most popular scripted shows.

The coalition, which was founded by Women In Film Los Angeles and Sundance Institute looks to increase the number of women of all backgrounds working in film, TV and media. As the TV and film industry moves towards inclusivity on all fronts, ReFrame keeps tabs on the progress of industry, awarding a ReFrame Stamp to productions that hire female-identifying people in four out of eight critical areas of their production, including writer, director, showrunner, producer, lead, season regulars, department heads and crew — bonus points are awarded to content that has women of color in key positions.

“We are excited to see a significant 57% increase in the number of shows that have earned the ReFrame Stamp this season, and believe these criteria are driving hiring decisions both in front of, and behind, the camera” said ReFrame Co-founders Keri Putnam and Cathy Schulman. “From Regina King leading Watchmen, to ReFrame Rise fellow Hanelle Culpepper making history as the first woman to direct a pilot or debut episode of a Starfleet series in the franchise’s 53-year history, women continue to make bold moves, and we’re heartened to see a broadened field of Stamp awardees.”

ReFrame released a partial list based on the top 100 Most Popular Shows of 2019-20 via IMDbPro data. ReFrame also welcomes submissions from series and films not included in the top 100 of each year, with these Stamp recipients featured on IMDb and the ReFrame website., which also includes details about the criteria.

Read the ReFrame Stamp for TV recipients (2019-2020) below.

“Altered Carbon”/ Netflix: Season 2

“American Horror Story”/ FX: Season 9*

“Batwoman”/ HBO Max: Season 1

“Big Little Lies”/ HBO: Season 2

“Dead to Me”/ Netflix: Season 2

“The End of the F***ing World”/ Netflix: Season 2

“Euphoria”/ HBO: Season 1

“GLOW”/ Netflix: Season 3*

“The Great”/ Hulu: Season 1

“Grey’s Anatomy”/ ABC: Season 16*

“The Handmaid’s Tale”/ Hulu: Season 3*

“I Am Not Okay with This”/ Netflix: Season 1

“The I-Land”/ Netflix: Season 1

“Jessica Jones”/ Netflix: Season 3*

“Killing Eve”/ BBC America: Season 3*

“Little Fires Everywhere”/ Hulu: Season 1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”/ Amazon: Season 3*

“Modern Love”/ Amazon: Season 1

“The Morning Show”/ Apple TV+: Season 1

“Never Have I Ever”/ Netflix: Season 1

“Normal People”/ Hulu: Season 1

“The 100”/ CW: Season 6*

“Orange Is the New Black”/ Netflix: Season 7*

“Sex Education”/ Netflix: Season 2

“Star Trek: Picard”/ CBS All Access: Season 1

“Sweet Magnolias”/ Netflix: Season 1

“13 Reasons Why”/ Netflix: Season 3

“Unbelievable”/ Netflix: Season 1

“Unorthodox”/ Netflix: Season 1

“The Walking Dead”/ AMC: Season 10*

“Watchmen”/ HBO: Season 1

“Westworld”/ HBO: Season 3

“You”/ Netflix: Season 2

*Denotes shows that have previously received a ReFrame Stamp