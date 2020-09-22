‘Red 48’ Producer Yale Productions Hires Director Of Development

EXCLUSIVE: Yale Productions, Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman’s New York-Based production company which has credits including the upcoming action thriller Red 48 with John Malkovich and Tyrese Gibson, has named Zola Glassman as Director of Development.

Joining from 30WEST, Glassman will oversee the development slate and also seek new creative and financial opportunities for the indie banner. Upcoming projects for the company include Stowaway starring Anna Kendrick and Toni Colette, and Separation from director Brent Bell.

Prior to joining Yale, Glassman worked in film finance and sales for 30WEST, where she was involved in a range of projects including director Tarik Saleh’s thriller Violence of Action starring Chris Pine and Ben Foster, and director Kevin Macdonald’s untitled legal thriller starring Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley and Tahar Rahim. Previously, she worked with producer Jared Ian Goldman on Season 2 of Marvel’s The Punisher, as well as screenwriter Joe Robert Cole’s Netflix drama All Day And All Night, while managing his development slate.

Recent Yale Productions releases include I Used to Go Here, starring Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement, Becky starring Lulu Wilson and Kevin James, Hooking Up starring Brittany Snow and Sam Richardson, Crypto starring Kurt Russell, Beau Knapp and Alexis Bledel, and Burn starring Josh Hutcherson, Suki Waterhouse and Tilda Cobham-Hervey.