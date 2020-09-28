Click to Skip Ad
‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Renewed At HBO Through 2022

Bill Maher will stay on HBO screens until at least 2022 after the premium cable network renewed his weekly talk show.

Real Time with Bill Maher has been on the WarnerMedia-owned network since 2003.

Maher has just returned to the studio, having spent much of last six months making the show from his backyard.

The executive producers of Real Time with Bill Maher are Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin with co-executive producer Chris Kelly, producer Matt Wood and director Paul Casey.

“For 18 seasons, Bill Maher and the talented team at Real Time have given audiences an unparalleled platform for debate, comedy, and social discourse,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming.  “We’re so happy to continue this partnership.”

“18 years – I can’t believe I’m turning 18 and HBO isn’t making me leave home,” added Maher.  “Thrilled to be living under their roof for another couple of years.”

