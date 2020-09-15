‘Real Housewives Of New York City’s Leah McSweeney Signs With WME

Leah McSweeney, breakout star of season 12 of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

McSweeney, who recently wrapped her first season on RHONY, quickly became a fan-favorite on the show. She recently updated her Instagram account to reveal her signing with WME amid reports of tense salary re-negotiations with Bravo for her to continue next season. She most recently appeared in RHONY‘s season 12 reunion. Part one of the three-part reunion show aired last week on Bravo.

The streetwear pioneer, cultural provocateur, influencer and mother is the founder of popular fashion line Married to the Mob, one of the first streetwear brands for women, by women. Since launching, she has brokered exclusive partnerships with MCM, Kangol, Barbie, Colette Paris, Reebok and Nike.

McSweeney is also an essayist and journalist, bringing her voice and viewpoint to debates about pop culture, feminism and sex as an advice columnist for Penthouse Magazine, as well as a contributor to Hypebae, Office Magazine and Mass Appeal.

McSweeney, who previously was with ICM and Sterling Lord Literistic, continues to be repped by Gary Adelman of Adelman Matz PC.