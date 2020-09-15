Range Media Partners Adds 20 Clients To Roster; Bradley Cooper, Ramy Youssef, Anna Kendrick, Emilia Clarke & Tom Hardy Among Names

EXCLUSIVE: Following the news of its launch and the announcement of its new name, Range Media Partners looks to have made a major splash with its first round of signings to its roster. Sources tell Deadline that the management company has signed 18 clients that include Naomi Ackie, Michael Bay, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jessie Buckley, Jerrod Carmichael, Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Johnny Depp, Taron Egerton, Michael Fassbender, Luca Guadagnino, Tom Hardy, Stephan James, Anna Kendrick, Taylor Kitsch, Keira Knightley, Danny McBride/Rough House Pictures, Martin McDonagh, Michael Shannon and Ramy Youssef.

Sources added it is unknown at this time what these clients would be doing with regard to their other reps. Range Media Partners had no comment.

Deadline first revealed plans last month that the upstart management company was being launched by Pete Micelli with CAA agents Dave Bugliari, Michael Cooper, Mick Sullivan and Jack Whigham, UTA agents Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Susie Fox, Chelsea McKinnies and Lucinda Moorhead, and WME lit agent Rich Cook all joining the company. Principal backing is coming from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, with Microsoft CMO Mich Matthews-Spradlin and Grubhub founder/CEO Matt Maloney providing additional backing.

There had been whispers for weeks about which clients would be joining Range, and while the number of A-list talent that is joining the roster is impressive, its far from surprising given how long so many of these clients had been with each rep over the years.

This news follows the announcement of Matt Graham being named partner and tapped to head the company’s music division as well as help launch a music touring business.