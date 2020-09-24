Range Media Partners Adds 17 Clients, Including Baltasar Kormakur, Andrew Lincoln & Alyssa Milano, As Principal Lucinda Moorhead Returns To UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has locked 17 more clients for the new management/production company. This comes as its lineup of ground floor partners has changed as Lucinda Moorhead, who left UTA to join Range, has decided she will instead stay with the agency and not join the upstart venture.

On the heels of its launch earlier this month, the new Range clients range from talent to filmmakers and TV writer/producers. The company has also confirmed the clients Deadline first reported would be joining the new company.

On the talent side, Range Media Partners has signed Alessandro Nivola, Alyssa Milano, Andrew Lincoln, Eric Singer, Shea Whigham, and Vincent Cassell. Also coming are filmmakers Baltasar Kormakur (Two Guns, Everest, Adrift), Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Star Wars: Rogue One); Gareth Evans (The Raid: Redemption, The Raid 2, Apostle); JC Chandor (A Most Violent Year, Margin Call, Triple Frontier); Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard); Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen, Greenland); and Martin Zandvliet (Land of Mine, The Outsider).

On the TV writer/producer side, the new clients are Jackie Clarke (Kenan, Superstore, Happy Endings); Gracie Glassmeyer (Happy Together, 9JKL, The Great Indoors); Rene Gube (Superstore, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend); and Rosa Handelman (Physical, Little Fires Everywhere, Casual).

They join an original influx of clients that includes Naomi Ackie, Michael Bay, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jessie Buckley, Jerrod Carmichael, Emilia Clarke, Bradley Cooper, Johnny Depp, Taron Egerton, Michael Fassbender, Luca Guadagnino, Tom Hardy, Stephan James, Anna Kendrick, Taylor Kitsch, Keira Knightley, Danny McBride/Rough House Pictures, Martin McDonagh, Michael Shannon and Ramy Youssef.

We hear that Moorhead’s deal with Range did not close and that UTA made her a strong offer to stay at the agency.

The exit of Moorhead means that the ground floor partners at Range Media Partners are Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham.