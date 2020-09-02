Director-Producer Randall Einhorn Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific director-producer Randall Einhorn has signed with CAA for representation.
Known for his work on The Office, Parks & Recreation, Modern Family, Fargo and Shameless, Einhorn has directed numerous pilots, seven of which have gone to series, including the critically-acclaimed Wilfred, The Muppets for ABC, The Mick, Me, Myself & I, Lodge 49 and The Kids Are Alright.
Under his ABC Studios deal, he sold two single-camera comedy projects for fall 2020 consideration via his Sad Unicorn productions, Us & Them to NBC and Married with Roommates to ABC. Both sold in a competitive situation with a penalty attached. Einhorn is executive producing and directing; ABC Studios is the studio.
Einhorn, two-time Emmy nominee for his cinematography work on Survivor, began his career as Director of Photography, on The Office, rising to become a prolific director of the show during its Emmy-winning seasons.
Prior to television, Einhorn shot documentaries as a river guide for 12 years in central Africa and Australia.
Einhorn continues to be repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and attorney Michael Shenkman.
