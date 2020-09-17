‘Raised By Wolves’ Renewed At HBO Max For Season 2

HBO Max has renewed Ridley Scott’s sci-fi drama Raised By Wolves for a second season after revealing it has been the fledgling streamer’s top-performing original.

The WarnerMedia service has handed the drama a second run, weeks after it launched with three episodes on September 3. The company said the show had grown its audience in its second week by nearly 50%.

Raised by Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

Scott serves as an executive producer and directed the first two episodes, marking his directorial debut for a U.S. TV series. The series was created by Aaron Guzikowski (Prisoners) and stars Amanda Collin as Mother and Abubakar Salim as Father alongside Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Matias Varela, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong and Travis Fimmel.

The series is produced by Scott Free Productions, with Scott, Guzikowski, David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Adam Kolbrenner and Mark Huffam serving as executive producers.

“When I think of Raised By Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor’s portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max. “This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley’s hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they’ve seen in some time. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for Season 2.”

“Being a dyed-in-the-wool advertising man, I was knocked out by the extraordinary campaign done by HBO Max marketing, which conveyed the ambitious storyline in such a provocative and tactile manner, and deftly positioned our first season of Raised By Wolves as a “must watch” show.” Scott said. “It must have been a notable challenge to selectively plumb the riches in Aaron’s storylines. We were even happier that audiences have responded so enthusiastically. We are already deep into the ‘layers’ of Season 2, as Aaron has begun to shape what we think will be another brilliant season to inspire the imagination.”