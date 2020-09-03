Rachel Lee Goldenberg To Direct HBO Max’s ‘Minx’ Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Unpregnant, Valley Girl) has been tapped to direct HBO Max’s comedy pilot Minx, from writer Ellen Rapoport (Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog, Netflix’s Desperados), Paul Feig’s Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate TV.

Written by Rapoport, the half-hour Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Rapoport executive produces with Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco. Lionsgate is the studio.

Goldenberg most recently directed MGM’s Valley Girl, a musical remake of the 1983 cult classic. Her latest project, HBO Max Original film Unpregnant premieres September 10 on the platform. The film, which she directed and co-wrote, is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Ted Caplan and Jenni Hendriks, and produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Erik Feig.

Goldenberg has directed both episodic television and feature-length films including episodes of The Mindy Project, I’m Sorry, Divorce, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay and Angie Tribeca, and Lifetime feature A Deadly Adoption, starring Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig. In 2014, while serving as the White House liaison for Funny or Die, she won a Primetime Emmy award for Between Two Ferns with President Obama. Her directing work at FoD includes Snackpocalypse starring Michelle Obama, Mary Poppins Quits with Kristin Bell and Modern Office starring Christina Hendricks, among others.