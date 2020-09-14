‘I’m Your Woman’: Rachel Brosnahan 1970s Crime Drama Opening 34th AFI Fest

The 34th Edition of the AFI Fest is set to open with the world premiere of the Amazon original movie I’m Your Woman starring Golden Globe and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan.

While Los Angeles County theaters aren’t open yet, AFI Fest will take place online between Oct. 15-22.

“Now more than ever it is important for film festivals to create a platform for audiences to discover great films,” said Michael Lumpkin, Director of AFI Festivals, “and I’m Your Woman is cinematic storytelling at its best. With a captivating and complex narrative of a woman on the run, director and writer Julia Hart takes us on unexpected journey that speaks directly to the current state of our world and the real meaning of friendship, love and family.”

Co-written by Hart and Oscar nominee Jordan Horowitz, the 1970s set crime drama follows a woman who is forced to go on the run after her husband betrays his partners, sending her and her baby on a dangerous journey. Marsha Stephanie Blake, Arinzé Kene, James McMenamin, Marceline Hugot, Frankie Faison and Bill Heck also star. Horowitz and Brosnahan produced the film.

The full AFI festival lineup and schedule will be unveiled in October.

Audi is returning for the 17th year as the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of AFI FEST. Additional top sponsors include AT&T and Apple.