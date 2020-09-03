Quinta Brunson Teacher Comedy Set At ABC As Put Pilot; Justin Halpern & Patrick Schumacker Exec Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Quinta Brunson (A Black Lady Sketch Show) is heading to school with a single-camera workplace comedy that has landed a put pilot commitment at ABC in a competitive situation. The project hails from Brunson, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker’s Ehsugadee Productions and Warner Bros. TV, where Halpern and Schumacker are under a deal.

Created by, starring and executive produced by Brunson, the Untitled Quinta Brunson project is about a group of teachers brought together at one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching. But is their love of educating children enough to counteract the school district’s bullsh*t attitude toward educating children?

Brunson executive produces with Halpern and Schumacker via their Ehsugadee Pros. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

This marks a reunion for Brunson, Halpern and Schumacker. They first met when Brunson starred in the 2019 CW/WBTV pilot The End of the World As We Know, written and executive produced by Halpern and Schumacker.

Brunson stars on HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, which has been renewed for a second season. She became known in 2014 when her series, The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date, went viral on YouTube and Instagram. Since then, her original content has reached more than 1 billion people worldwide across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. In TV, Brunson also wrote, produced and starred in the series Quinta vs. Everything for Facebook Watch. She has appeared on ABC’s Single Parents and The CW/WBTV’s iZombie and has lent her voice to projects including Adult Swim’s Lazor Wulf, on which she also is a staff writer, and Season 3 of Netflix’s Big Mouth. Most recently, she was tapped to lead the ensemble cast of the TZGZ anime-inspired comedy Magical Girl Friendship Squad.

Halpern and Schumacker co-created and executive produce DC Universe’s animated comedy Harley Quinn, starring Kaley Cuoco, which recently released its second season. In addition, they have a project, America’s Sweetheart, staring Cuoco, which has been percolating at Apple. The duo previously served as executive producers/showrunners on NBC comedy Powerless.

Brunson is repped by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and law firm Del Shaw Moonves. Halpern & Schumacker are repped by ICM Partners and Alison Binde.