Jenny Slate To Host & Executive Produce Quibi’s Botanical Docuseries ‘Sex Plants’

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Slate is set to host Sex Plants, a travel docuseries for Quibi. She also will executive produce alongside Richard Perello and Stacey Offman, and Jigsaw Productions will produce.

The program for the bite-sized streaming service will see the former Big Mouth star speak with researchers and botanical experts to learn about the most natural aphrodisiacs Earth has to offer, from roots to tree bark. Sex Plants, which is the Quibi project’s working title, seeks to open up the conversation about sex positivity and will also feature Slate meeting with experts and sex plant pioneers.

Sex Plants will be the actress’ newest project after Big Mouth co-creator Nick Kroll recast Slate amid outrage over the Netflix show’s casting of non-POC actors to voice characters of color. Upon her Big Mouth exit, Slate said that voicing the show’s Black character Missy was “flawed.”

On Sunday, Quibi took home its first two Emmy awards for its police drama #FreeRayshawn. The project announcement also comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that founder Jeffrey Katzenberg is exploring strategic options including a possible sale to keep the streaming platform afloat.