Quibi Exploring Options Including Potential Sale – Report

Jeffrey Katzeberg’s short-form video platform Quibi is exploring strategic options including a possible sale as it struggles to add subscribers in a highly competitive streaming landscape, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal Monday.
Quibi launched in April in the midst of a pandemic with costly, high production value short content for cell phones as people were stuck in shelter at home mode. The WSJ said Quibi is also considering raising additional cash or merging with a special purpose acquisition company, called a SPAC.
A Quibi spokesperson said the company doesn’t comment on rumor or speculation, adding, “Quibi has successfully launched a new business and pioneered a new form of storytelling and state-of-the-art platform. Meg and Jeffrey are committed to continuing to build the business in the way that gives the greatest experience for customers, greatest value for shareholders and greatest opportunity for employees.”
Quibi launched with a reported $1.75 billion in investment from a host of blue chip backers for shows in a variety of genres that are all under ten minutes long. It debuted for $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without. It won two Emmy awards this past week for police drama #FreeRayshawn and got a shoutout by host Jimmy Kimmel in his opening monologue.
“Congrats are in order for a young Emmy upstart named named Quibi that has ten nominations, that include outstanding short form drama series and dumbest thing to ever cost $1 billion,” Kimmer said.
