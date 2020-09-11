Quibi Orders Dance Docusoap ‘On Beat’ From ‘Siesta Key & ‘Laguna Beach’ Producers

Quibi is expanding its dance series slate with On Beat, a docusoap set in the world of dance, from Siesta Key and Laguna Beach producers Creature Films and eOne.

On Beat follows a group of young dancers in real-time. Balancing their personal relationships and professional journeys, these young dreamers have one goal in sight: conquer the dance scene. Per Quibi, “All sweat, skin, and sex — everything will be left on the dance floor.”

Tara Long executive produces for eOne, along with Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez for Creature Films. eOne is the studio.

Creature Films’ productions include Siesta Key, Love and Listings, Chronicles, Laguna Beach, Behind the Music, and the critically acclaimed film LA Burning, among others. They have four Prime Time Emmy nominations for their documentary work. Creature Films is repped by WME and Mortar Media.

On Beat is the latest dance series set at Quibi, It joins The Sauce, with Usher as judge and executive producer and hosted by Atlanta-based dancers Ayo and Teo; and comedic dance competition series Floored, hosted by Liza Koshy.