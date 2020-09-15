‘Queer Eye’ Producer Scout Productions Launch Documentary Unit

Scout Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Queer Eye, is launching a dedicated documentary division.

The unit will be headed by Joel Chiodi, SVP, Strategic Development, who will oversee the content development and production. Chiodi, who was part of the team that rebooted Queer Eye, will report to Rob Eric, Scout’s Chief Creative Officer.

It comes after the production company won documentary orders including Equal, a four-part series chronicling the fight for LGBTQ rights pre-Stonewall, for HBO Max, and Get Real, a doc series about the history of reality television, for Quibi.

On the development slate are a music project from McQueen director Ian Bonhote, his producing partner Andee Ryder, Peter Ettedgui and the team at Misfits Entertainment, a “tongue in cheek” look at the candy industry, a deep-dive into the self-help world with investigative journalist Nile Cappello and a project from director Tommy Avallone (The Bill Murray Stories).

Related Story Quibi Developing Documentary About The History Of Reality Television

Documentaries are not new to Scout co-founders David Collins and Michael Williams, who worked with Errol Morris on The Fog of War with Williams winning an Oscar.

“Digging into the legacy and history of Equal has inspired us to return to our roots. Scout’s authentic, point-of-view storytelling is a perfect fit for the documentary space whether we are talking about the world of music or taking a closer look at the history of our collective obsession with reality TV,” said Williams.

“Whether it’s the ‘heroes’ featured on Queer Eye or the changemakers that led the charge in the Stonewall Riots, Scout’s unique form of storytelling sheds light on the real-life stories of people not typically seen on TV. We are excited to expand our unscripted content into a documentary slate that uncovers the people who make the world a brighter, better place and continue to deliver premiere content to our partners and, most importantly, our fans,” added Chiodi.

Scout Productions is represented by WME.