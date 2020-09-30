‘Queen Sugar’ Resumes Production On Revamped Season 5 With COVID-19, Black Lives Matter & Election Storylines

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is set to resume production in New Orleans on the remainder of the 10-episode season 5 of Queen Sugar, shut down in March due to COVID-19.

Since filming came to a halt nearly seven months ago, creator Ava DuVernay decided to completely revamp the remainder of the season to reflect the very real issues our country is facing through the lens of the Bordelon family and the fictional community of St. Josephine. Working alongside returning showrunner Anthony Sparks and co-executive producer Norman Vance, DuVernay has reconceived the character arcs and storylines, writing alongside returning showrunner Anthony Sparks and co-executive producer Norman Vance to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protest movement that has swept the country and the lead-up to elections to showcase the specific impact and ramifications these issues have on communities and people of color. The series is slated to return to air on OWN in 2021.

DuVernay also has solidified the season 5 all-female directorial lineup with previous Queen Sugar episodic director Lauren Wolkstein, who has been promoted to producing director, alongside helmers Lisa France and Cierra Glaude.

Queen Sugar was recently recognized by the Television Academy Honors for its powerful portrayal of an African-American family in the Deep South that sheds light on complex issues and challenges facing our society. Led by cast members Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar storylines have delved into important topics such as police brutality, addiction and recovery, and systemic racism.



Queen Sugar is produced by Warner Bros. Television and DuVernay’s Array Filmworks.