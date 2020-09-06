Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate Opens To Host Drive-In Movies

British citizens missing the movie-going can experience films like they’re English royalty, almost. The Sandringham Estate, which has been the private home of her royal majesty Queen Elizabeth and monarchs before her, has opened up to host drive-in movie events.

Starting Sept. 25, the royal house will open up for a handful of drive-in showings of titles including 1917, The Greatest Showman, Moana and A Star is Born. Additional movies on the September lineup are Bohemian Rhapsody, Toy Story and Rocketman.

Visitors will set up at Sandringham Country Park where they will be provided with transmitters that will allow movie audio to play in their car. For a an extra £7.50, moviegoers can upgrade their drive-in experience with a bigger parking spot, deck chairs, a table and popcorn. Just like regular movie theaters, the Sandringham Estate drive-in touts concessions, with a pop-up bar featuring soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, popcorn and snacks.

Additional events taking place at the royal estate are garden tours, apple-picking, a light trail and a Christmas fair.

Drive-in tickets go for about $40, or £32.50k, and can be purchased at sandringhamestat.co.uk.