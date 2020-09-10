‘Project Power’ And ‘The Last Husband’ Plug Into Nielsen Streaming Top 10

Project Power, the Netflix action movie starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon Levitt, cracked Nielsen’s recently inaugurated weekly top 10 of streaming titles in the U.S. for August 10-16.

The film was joined by another Netflix feature, The Last Husband, which stars Carly Pope and Kevin Alejandro.

The Umbrella Academy again topped the list, which is comprised entirely of Netflix titles. The show was the only original series to make the list.

The 20 episodes of Umbrella Academy racked up 1.8 million minutes of total viewing. Project Power finished No. 4, within reach of acquired library series Shameless and The Office, with 905,000 minutes of viewing.

The Lost Husband finished No. 7 with 668,000 minutes.

Added last week as a regular feature of Nielsen’s measurement of TV and video games, the streaming rankings measure only U.S. viewing done via a TV set, and thus far only Amazon and Netflix are measured. Fewer than one-third of Netflix’s 193 million global subscribers are in the U.S. That ratio makes a U.S.-only ranking less than completely relevant, but absent more comprehensive viewership data from the streaming companies, at least it’s something.

Here is the top 10, with total episodes available and minutes of viewing:

1) The Umbrella Academy (20 episodes) – 1.8 million

2) Shameless (120) – 977,000

3) The Office (192) – 975,000

4) Project Power (1) – 905,000

5) Grey’s Anatomy (361) – 869,000

6) Criminal Minds (277) – 704,000

7) The Lost Husband (1) – 668,000

8) The Legend of Korra (50) – 558,000

9) NCIS (353) – 475,000

10) New Girl (146) – 360,000