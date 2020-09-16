Producers Behind Hit Interactive Film ‘The Complex’ Heading Into Production On Next 2 Interactive Features

EXCLUSIVE: Good Gate Media, the Wales-based production company that is carving out a niche for itself in the growing interactive film market, has lined up its next two feature projects.

The company is coming off the success of The Complex, its interactive film from The Handmaid’s Tale writer Lynn Renee Maxcy that was a hit across various digital platforms earlier this year, achieving the best-selling first week launch of any interactive project.

As Deadline revealed back in June, Doctor Who star Mandip Gill and Vikings actress Georgia Hirst lead the cast of , Good Gate’s next feature, which shot this summer and will release on 27th October on Playstation, Nintendo, Xbox and Steam.

Now, the company has set cast and financed two further inactive features, both of which begin production within the next week.

The Night Book will star Julie Drey (Avenue 5), Colin Salmon (Resident Evil), Mark Wingett (Mr Turner), Akie Kotabe (The Man In The High Castle), Myriam Acharki (John Carter), Jonathan Cullen (The Foreigner), Siwan Morris (The Machine) and emerging young talent Kaine Zajaz (Our Girl). The project is a supernatural thriller about an interpreter who gets deceived into reading a passage from an ancient book – the incantation unleashes a demon that begins to possess people inside her home. Alex Lightman (Tear Me Apart) is directing and Megan Jones wrote the screenplay. Sarah Barker acts as Head of Production for Good Gate Media.

Killstream will be a Battle Royale-style shoot ‘em up set in a dystopian future where a group of B-list reality celebrities fight to the death on a deserted Island to claim a single grand prize of fame and fortune. The film stars James Palmer (Snatch) as an ageing ex-child star and Max George (Glee), former member of band The Wanted, as his prospective love interest. The film is executive produced and co-financed with Jonathan Willis of Posterity Entertainment (Killers Anonymous). It is written and directed by Mike Dunkin (Don’t Let Them In) and produced with long-time collaborator Dan Aldron, with fellow producers Harry Willis and Dan Harriman.

The two films will be released across digital platforms by Good Gate and Wales Interactive.

Good Gate CEO John Giwa-Amu said, “With international distribution on all major gaming platforms Good Gate Media and Wales Interactive are excited to have assembled such exceptional talent who’ll make these releases shine.”