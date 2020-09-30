PGA Follows Oscars And Delays 2021 Awards Show, Moving To Virtual Ceremony In March; ACE Eddies Also Shift

As expected, the Producers Guild of America is following the lead of the Oscars and other awards shows and moving its 32nd annual awards show into the spring of 2021. The American Cinema Editors’ Eddie Awards also announced Wednesday a later date for their awards, which will now be held on April 18, 2021, while adding an Animated Series category to the mix.

The PGA Awards will now be held Wednesday, March 24, and it will be virtual. In the past it has always been a much anticipated dinner, but not this year in light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. It is no surprise to see the awards show honoring both movies and TV moving to March after the 2020 awards were held January 18 earlier this year. The PGA, more than any other guild, is usually in lockstep with the Academy Awards for which they also vet producing credits for Best Picture nominees. When AMPAS moved to 10 Best Picture nominees in 2010 the PGA followed, so it is no surprise the Producers Guild’s awards will again line up with the Oscars which will be held on April 25, their latest date ever.

“Our 2021 PGA Awards will look different than previous years with a shift to a virtual presentation, but we’re excited by the opportunity to put on our show in a more accessible, personal, and entirely new way,” PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said. “Shining a light on the tireless work of our peers and the pioneers of our industry who are leading us into the next chapter of entertainment will be a great way to reflect and regroup as we continue to move our industry forward. Amidst the changes happening all around us, our commitment to our members, and to uplifting the art and craft of producing, is steadfast.”

Last year’s honors included Marta Kauffman for the 2020 Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Ted Sarandos for the Milestone Award, the film Bombshell for the Stanley Kramer Award, and Octavia Spencer for the Visionary Award. Producing teams behind 1917, Succession, Apollo 11, Toy Story 4, Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Chernobyl and more were among those honored in the motion picture and television categories. The PGA has a good track record in eventually choosing the same Best Picture winner, although this year the guild chose Sam Mendes’ 1917 while the Academy went with Parasite.

The guild says its will share additional information about eligibility dates for the Innovation Award, as well as its annual PGA East and West Coast celebrations of 2021 nominees and producing teams at a later date.

Key dates for the 32nd annual PGA Awards season are:

Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Television Series/Specials, Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: January 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures: January 1, 2020 – February 28, 2021

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, November 6, 2020

Television Series/Specials: Friday, November 13, 2020

Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures: Friday, November 13, 2020

Sports Children’s and Short Form Programs: Friday, November 13, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, November 20, 2020

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: Fri., November 6, 2020

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 25, 2021

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Thursday, February 25, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Thursday, March 11, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Thursday, March 11, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Friday, February 26, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 12, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 12, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 12, 2021

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): Monday, March 8, 2021

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Series/Specials): Friday, March 19, 2021

Television Programs (Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures): Friday, March 19, 2021

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: Friday, March 19, 2021

Awards Show

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The PGA website is currently being updated with revised rules based on the deadlines above and will be open for awards submission in mid-October.