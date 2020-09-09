Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle Among Guests Added To ‘Princess Bride’ Reunion Script Reading

Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle, Jason Reitman and Josh Gad are among the guests added to a virtual reunion of The Princess Bride on Sept. 13.

The fundraising event for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will bring together the original cast for a script reading. They include Cary Elwes as Westly, Robin Wright as Buttercup, Carol Kane as Valerie, Christopher Guest as Count Rugen, Chris Sarandon as Prince Humperdinck, Mandy Patinkin as Inigo Montoya, Wallace Shawn as Vizzini and Billy Crystal as Miracle Max. Patton Oswalt will moderate a Q&A afterward.

Rob Reiner, who directed the 1987 movie, will guest star as The Grandfather in the reading. Gad will play Fezzik; Idle the Impressive Clergyman; Goldberg the Ancient Booer and The Mother; King Bach will play Yellin, the Assistant Brute and The King; Finn Wolfhard will play the Grandson; Shaun Ross will be The Man with Albinism fka The Albino; and Reitman will appear as the narrator.

Norman Lear, executive producer of the original, will join the Q&A.

The event will raise money for the state party, with a signup and donation required to view but no minimum. One of the movie’s fans, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), lamented on Twitter last weekend that the cast had signed on to a political event.