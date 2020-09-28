Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Rule Out Netflix Reality Show Spotlighting Their Philanthropy Work

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have knocked down a report in British tabloid The Sun claiming that they are preparing to take part in a reality show as part of their blockbuster deal with Netflix.
The Sun reported that the couple will participate in a “tasteful” fly-on-the-wall program spotlighting their philanthropy work, but in a statement sent to Deadline, their representative said: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”
Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix earlier this month for scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. There are already several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.
They met with a number of traditional media companies and streamers about a mega deal, which some sources say could potentially be worth as much as $150 million. The focus of the duo, who relocated to California earlier this year, is to highlight diverse voices in front of and behind the camera.
