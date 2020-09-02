‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot In The Works From ‘Riverdale’ Creator

A new iteration of Pretty Little Liars is in the works from Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Alloy Entertainment, sources close to the project have confirmed to Deadline.

The reboot, which will be written by Aguirre-Sacasa, is in its very early stages, but we hear it will feature a new story and new characters. A network is not yet attached and the project has not yet been taken out to possible buyers, but WBTV sibling HBO Max would be a logical destination. The streamer is currently rebooting another signature WBTV YA series, Gossip Girl, with new characters.

Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo would executive produce the series with Aguirre-Sacasa.

The original series premiered on ABC Family in 2010 and aired for six seasons, concluding its run on Freeform following the Disney-owned cable network’s rebranding. The iconic franchise launched two spinoffs – Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, both of which aired for one season.

Warner Bros. TV, whose former division Warner Horizon produced the original series, declined comment.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report on the reboot.