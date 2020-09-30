Presidential Debate #1 Review: Donald Trump Rants, Joe Biden Plays POTUS & Chris Wallace Loses Control

In the wise words of George W. Bush, “well that was some weird shit.”

The first of three debates between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden was a fierce fracas that left most of the rules and portions of reality behind almost from the jump. “Will you shut up man?” Biden exclaimed to the petulant former Celebrity Apprentice host’s incessant interruptions, and that was just in the first half an hour.

“There’s nothing smart about you Joe,” Trump replied down the line in what was not exactly Lincoln vs Douglas, if you know what I mean? In fact, don’t be surprised if this first debate is the last one between Trump and Biden.

With Trump going full self induced dumpster fire and refusing to condemn white supremacy and predicting a “fraudulent election,” tonight’s debate in Cleveland was a spotlight on a bitterly divided America that was a contrast in candidates. Sadly, it was also embarrassingly good TV for the most powerful nation on Earth. Or put another way, starting with the Supreme Court and Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat of the recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg, this was the knife fight we’d all secretly and some not secretly waiting for and Trump brought a handgun that blew up in his face.

As Trump said himself in reference to mail-in voting, “this is not going to end well” – and it didn’t for him, even before the end. The one thing the president can be thankful for its that the coronavirus has erased any spin room tonight, because not even Kellyanne Conway could put a good face on this one for Trump.

By the time “Putin’s puppy,” as the ex-VP called Trump, pulled out his first anticipated Hunter Biden dig near the end of the first hour and moderator Chris Wallace literally had to yell “No!” at the President of the United States like a nursery school assistant, this was all over but the shouting. Yes, there was another half an hour, the thin-skinned Trump’s mad dog strategy had failure written all over it.

To put it mildly, Wallace failed to get control of the debate and spent most of it trying to tame Trump. At points Wallace even had to reassure Trump that he would like upcoming topics.

“Mr. President, please stop,” Wallace said at one point. At another, he had to remind Trump that his campaign had agreed to the rules of the debate.

“Your campaign agreed that both sides would get two-minute answers uninterrupted,” Wallace said. “Well, your side agreed to it. Why don’t you observe what your campaign agreed to do.”

“He never keeps his word,” Biden interjected, adopting a more Presidential stance than the man who actually is POTUS right now.

Wallace’s failure tonight should also be a teachable moment for Steve Scully on how to wrangle the recalcitrant and obviously desperate Trump when the C-SPAN anchor moderates the second POTUS debate on October 15 in Miami. Scully may even want to announced that he intends to cover topics of COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election, because that stuff barely got covered on Tuesday.

In another sense, this first debate was 360° from four years ago when a relatively carefree Trump was more interested in polishing his tainted brand than actually sit in the Oval Office. Simply put, this wasn’t the “jazz performance” of 2016, as CNN’s Anderson Cooper termed Trump’s debate stints against Hillary Clinton. This was ugly in a way that made Biden look all the more Presidential with Trump figuratively setting up his opponent to deliver stump speech hallmarks.

Wisely waiting until nearly the end to unleash on Trump for his alleged remarks calling soldiers and veterans “suckers,” Biden warmed up over the 90-minute match-up from deflecting the president to cornering him with facts, stats and vexation. While certainly not the first incumbent to have a bad first debate, Trump didn’t have a bad night, he just brought his usual game to the stage.

Coming just 35 days before the election, this first face-to-face between the two septuagenarians didn’t have the customary handshake between the candidates because of the coronavirus pandemic, as the first of many unprecedented moves. By the end, it was clearly these two wouldn’t be shaking hands even if Trump’s predicted miracle end to the pandemic occurred tomorrow.

Things actually started out low key with Trump and Biden greeting each other with a “how ya doing man?” but didn’t stay that way for long.

Clearly despising each other perhaps even more than Hillary Clinton hated the so-called real estate mogul. It took the sputtering Trump just under 10 minutes to call moderate Biden a “socialist” over healthcare and the duo to go into what Wallace called “open discussion” and squabbling over COVID-19. If the son of the much-feared Mike Wallace thought he could control this social distanced debate, in the words of Judas Priest, he had another thing coming.

“I’m not here to call out his lies, everybody knows he’s a liar,” the ex-Veep said of Trump, as his opponent babbled on over him. Calling the poll sagging incumbent a “clown,” Biden ducked and weaved as Wallace constantly had to pull a yellow card on the petulant interrupting Trump, to no avail. “You’re the worst President America has ever had,” Biden asserted in some over talk of his own to the increasingly defensive Trump.

Moderated, if you could seriously call it that, by the Fox News Channel anchor tonight’s showdown brought all of America together with live and commercial-free coverage on all the broadcast networks and cable newsers, as well as the likes of C-Span, PBS, Univision, radio and social media platforms.

In a year that has gone off the rails from the COVID-19 crisis, subsequent economic meltdown, racial and social uprising, the death of RBG, and an endless flood of Trump scandals, the expectation is this debate could top the record breaking 84 million viewers over 13 networks.

“You picked the wrong guy on the wrong night at the wrong time,” Joe Biden told Donald Trump and the millions watching early in tonight’s debate. That’s an understatement by any estimation, as was W’s profane expression upon listening to Trump’s inaugural speech almost four years ago.

Next week, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are set to debate. Stay tuned