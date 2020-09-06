President Trump Confronts Faux Barack Obama In Resurfaced ‘The Apprentice’ Style Video

President Donald Trump is shown firing an actor playing former President Barack Obama in a recently resurfaced video from his 2016 election campaign.

The video shows Trump in classic The Apprentice mode, berating the faux Obama about his lack of accomplishments and (ironically) how much he golfs, ending with Trump’s signature statement: “You’re fired!”

Details about the video came to light in former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s book, Disloyal: A Memoir, out on Tuesday via Skyhorse Publishing. The book reportedly contains a photo taken from the shoot.

The scene was reportedly going to air during the 2016 Republican National Convention, but was axed from the broadcast for unknown reasons.

Watch the video above.