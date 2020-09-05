President Trump Calls On Fox News To Fire Correspondent Jennifer Griffin For Confirming Atlantic Story On Disparaging Slain Military

President Donald Trump has pushed back against Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, who backed up some of the allegations reported in a controversial story by The Atlantic accusing Trump of disparaging slain US military veterans.

Griffin cited two anonymous former “senior” US officials in her reporting, saying they confirmed “key parts” of The Atlantic‘s story. However, she added that the sources could not confirm “the most salacious” part.

On Thursday evening, The Atlantic reported that President Donald Trump had referred to dead American World War I troops in France as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018; and that he canceled a trip to a military cemetery because he did not want his hair wet.

Trump called on Fox to fire Griffin for her report, likening it to the so-called “Dirty Dossier” that wrongly sparked the years-long investigation of Russian collusion with his administration.

As expected, Griffin received tweeted support from colleagues in journalism for her reporting and track record, while Trump supporters lined up on the President’s team.