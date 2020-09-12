President Donald Trump Post Tagged By Twitter For Potentially Encouraging Voter Fraud

has once again flagged a post by President Donald Trump. This time, the social media service believes the President’s message potentially encourages voter fraud.

Trump’s tweet that sparked the incident said, “NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY. When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!”

Twitter explained its decision in its own post.

“We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice,” Twitter posted. “To protect people on Twitter, we err on the side of limiting the circulation of Tweets which advise people to take actions which could be illegal in the context of voting or result in the invalidation of their votes.”

Twitter announced Thursday that it will expand its policies on what it perceives as election-related misinformation. The social media giant said it will either add fact-check labels to specific tweets or hide altogether tweets containing “false or misleading information that causes confusion” about election rules, or posts with “unverified information about election rigging.”

Trump has been tagged before by Twitter. Last month, Twitter tagged a post that it claimed seemed to dissuade people from voting in the November election.

That Trump tweet stated, “So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not COVID sanitized. A big fraud!”

“We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting,” Twitter said.

The President has claimed in the past that Twitter and other social media platforms stifle conservative voices, and vowed to crack down on the practice.