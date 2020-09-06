President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Department of Education is looking at the use of the controversial New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project in public schools.

The project puts forth an alternative view of American history, claiming that it began in 1619, a date African slaves arrived in Virginia. Everything after that should be viewed through that lens, the project claims The project won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for commentary, and the Pulitzer Center released a school curriculum based on the project. Chicago and Washington, DC have incorporated it into their school curriculums, and California is looking at using it.

But many historians have claimed the 1619 Project distorts history and has multiple inaccuracies, chief among them that the the American Revolution was fought to preserve the institution of slavery.

President Trump threatened in his tweet to remove federal funding from districts that teach the 1619 Project.

Aside from that, the Commander-in-Tweet also took on the Fake News Media, mentioning that the widow of Apple cofounder Steve Jobs is a huge supporter of Joe Biden. Laurene Powell Jobs is also the majority stakeholder in The Atlantic, which has rankled the President with its recent story that he disparaged slain military personnel.

We’ll add more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far:

Big Ten Football is looking really good, but may lose Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland because of those Governors’ ridiculous lack of interest or political support. They will play without them? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

The Democrats, together with the corrupt Fake News Media, have launched a massive Disinformation Campaign the likes of which has never been seen before. They will say anything, like their recent lies about me and the Military, and hope that it sticks… But #MAGA gets it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded! https://t.co/dHsw6Y6Y3M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

The Democrats know that they are creating havoc on Election night. This is what they want. WE WILL WIN! https://t.co/BkPYHwsRTr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!! https://t.co/wwuoP85bQE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

Be smart Baltimore! You have been ripped off for years by the Democrats, & gotten nothing but poverty & crime. It will only get worse UNLESS YOU ELECT KIMBERLY KLACIK TO CONGRESS. She brings with her the power & ECONOMIC STRENGTH OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. She works sooo hard…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020