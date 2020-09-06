President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Sunday Edition

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Department of Education is looking at the use of the controversial New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project in public schools.
The project puts forth an alternative view of American history, claiming that it began in 1619, a date African slaves arrived in Virginia. Everything after that should be viewed through that lens, the project claims The project won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for commentary, and the Pulitzer Center released a school curriculum based on the project. Chicago and Washington, DC have incorporated it into their school curriculums, and California is looking at using it.
But many historians have claimed the 1619 Project distorts history and has multiple inaccuracies, chief among them that the the American Revolution was fought to preserve the institution of slavery.
President Trump threatened in his tweet to remove federal funding from districts that teach the 1619 Project.
Aside from that, the Commander-in-Tweet also took on the Fake News Media, mentioning that the widow of Apple cofounder Steve Jobs is a huge supporter of Joe Biden. Laurene Powell Jobs is also the majority stakeholder in The Atlantic, which has rankled the President with its recent story that he disparaged slain military personnel.
We’ll add more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far:
