President Donald Trump Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition

President Donald Trump continued to push back today against The Atlantic’s story accusing him of disparaging slain military veterans, offering retweeted rebuttals from his supporters and former staff.

Trump also attacked Fox News, where national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin issued a report on Friday backing up some details of The Atlantic story, which said he had referred to slain American soldiers buried at a French cemetery as “losers” and “suckers.” Griffin cited four anonymous sources in her reporting, something Trump took issue with.

“All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also devoted tweet-time to support for his executive order ending federal funding of critical race theory seminars, and gave a shout-out to former football coach Lou Holtz, who recently spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of the president. Holtz will be honored with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

We’ll add more communications as they come in. The tweetstorm so far:

Jennifer Griffin of Fox News Did Not Confirm ‘Most Salacious‘ Part of Atlantic Story https://t.co/rUpbSWhHac via @BreitbartNews All refuted by many witnesses. Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. @FoxNews is gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

….This reminds me of the Dirty Dossier, which was pushed hard by John McCain, & then with a thud turned out to be a total fraud. So many other scams also. The Radical Far Left is VICIOUS, they will do or say anything to win. But they won’t, we will WIN, & have four great years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020

Letters from so many coaches, athletes and others pushed hard for this. I agree, has done so much for so many! https://t.co/XTSFEoxyAM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2020