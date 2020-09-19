As a deadline loomed for TikTok to shut down its US operations, President Donald Trump said Saturday he has agreed in concept to a deal under which Chinese-owned app TikTok can continue.

Trump said a partnership with Oracle and Walmart that will make the video-sharing company and its data US-based has won him over.

“I have given the deal my blessing, if they get it done, that’s okay too, if they don’t, that’s fine too,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday.

Trump said the deal will create 25,000 jobs, and that the new US version of TikTok “will have nothing to do with China.” He said Oracle and Walmart will set up a $5 billion fund to educate young Americans, but didn’t elaborate.