‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Season 2 By Starz

On the heels of a record-setting series premiere, Starz has ordered a second season of Power Book II: Ghost. The first spinoff series in the expanded Power Universe franchise from executive producers Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Ghost drew nearly 7.5 million multiplatform views in its debut week, making it the most-watched new series in the network’s history. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks with additional platform partners reporting.

The Starz/Lionsgate series also broke records on the Starz app in the week after its premiere, driving subscriber acquisition up 42%, while also setting new records internationally as the top-performing series across the Starzplay International streaming platform in several markets including the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Brazil.

“The success of Ghost right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney’s storytelling, the strength of the Power franchise and the loyalty of our incredible fans,” Christina Davis, President of Programming at Starz. “What Courtney, Curtis and their team have accomplished in creating the Power Universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of Power with the audience and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come.”

The spinoff picks up shortly after the Power series finale, with Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) working to get his mother Tasha (Naturi Naughton) out of jail after she took the fall for her son in the murder of James St. Patrick/Ghost (Omari Hardwick).

2019-20 TV Renewals And Cancellations

“I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for the response from our Power fans — the best fans in the world, period,” creator, showrunner and EP Kemp said. “To have our fans return — and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the Power Universe — is a dream come true. Back in 2012, 50, Mark [Canton] and I were warned that a premium series with leads of color would never work for a global audience. But we’ve proven everyone wrong — and thanks to Starzplay, we have fans in the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil and beyond, all plugging into the Power Universe. In the second season, Tariq’s journey with the Tejada family will get even more complicated — and more dangerous — as he begins to understand the man he’s going to become.”

Added EP Jackson: “When I had the idea to create the Power Universe, I knew there were going to be many levels to its success, I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon.”

The premiere season of Power Book II: Ghost is set to air in two parts, with the midseason finale on Sunday, October 4, and a return set later this year for the five remaining episodes.