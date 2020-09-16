Post-Production Company Vaudeville Sound Group Hires Annabelle Dunbar-Whittaker

Vaudeville Sound Group, a post-production company specializing in sound design and mixing that has worked on HBO’s Lovecraft Country and Netflix’s Old Guard, has hired Annabelle Dunbar-Whittaker.

Dunbar-Whittaker joins as Executive Producer of its Los Angeles facility.

She is tasked with overseeing Vaudeville’s slate of creative content with a focus on short-form. The company has worked with global brands including Apple Music, Sony, Amazon on commercials.

Previously, she served as Head of Production for post-production group Cut+Run, where she worked across commercials for the likes of Facebook and Microsoft and produces music videos for artists including Beyonce and Paul McCartney.

Dunbar-Whittaker will work closely alongside CEO Daniel Jones and Los Angeles Studios Manager Jon Plane.

This comes after Vaudeville expanded its North American footprint with the launch of its first Canadian facility, Vaudeville Vancouver.

Daniel Jones, CEO of Vaudeville Sound Group, said, “Belle has earned a huge respect within the industry working with many of the biggest brands. Bringing her creativity, experience and skill to Vaudeville will be a huge boost for our creative content – through the pandemic, working remotely I think now more than ever clients really appreciate the value in experienced producing across projects.”

Annabelle Dunbar-Whittaker added, “I was attracted to Vaudeville’s progressive company culture that places creativity and talent as it’s center focus. They have incredible sound designers and re-recording mixers working across all kinds of creative content and I’m excited to showcase this talent to LA and build on their West Coast presence.”