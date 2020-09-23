Plimsoll Productions Acquires Control Of Distributor Magnify Media

Hostile Planet producer Plimsoll Productions has taken full control of international distribution company Magnify Media.

The company, which was set up by former RDF USA chief Grant Mansfield, took a minority stake in Magnify, which was established by Andrea Jackson, in 2016.

Jackson set up the company in September 2015 and it represents global rights to shows from companies including CNN, Argonon, Rare TV, NRK, YLE, Seventh Art Productions and Kite Entertainment as well as Plimsoll.

It has sold shows such as Fittest Family, Doctors Vs. Internet, Rescue Dog to Super Dog and Cash in the Attic to broadcasters around the world.

Magnify Media’s current slate includes Plimsoll formats such as Channel 4’s Good with Wood and BBC’s Unique B&B.

Jackson said, “This is an incredibly exciting time for Magnify. We will continue to bring passion and energy to all that we do, and now with Plimsoll’s investment and resources, we can super-charge the business which is to the advantage of all the brilliant rights owners whom we represent.”

Grant Mansfield added, “Magnify has just had its best year ever. This is a natural development and logical evolution to our longstanding relationship which will enable Andrea and her newly expanded team to maximize value for all the rights holders she represents.”